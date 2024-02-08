English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Did You Know Mammootty Was Not The First Choice For Abraham Ozler? Jayaram Spills The Tea

Abraham Ozler's lead actor Jayaram has revealed that Mammootty wasn't the first choice for the movie but the makers considered many others before him.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mammootty in Abraham Ozler
Mammootty in Abraham Ozler | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Midhun Manuel Thomas's Malayalam movie Abraham Ozler arrived in theatres on January 11 and has been earning quite praise ever since. Actor Jayaram who played the lead role in this has now revealed during an interview with the Manorama channel that Megastar Mammootty was not the initial choice for the pivotal role of Alexander in the movie.

Who was the first choice to play Alexander in Abraham Ozler?

Despite initial contemplation of actors like Sathyaraj, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and even Suresh Gopi, the casting took an unexpected turn when Mammootty expressed keen interest in the film's storyline after a coincidental meeting with director Midhun.

Mammootty in Abraham Ozler | Image: IMDb

Initially declining the offer, Midhun revisited the idea following Jayaram's conviction that Mammootty would bring a unique essence to Alexander's character. Encouraged by Jayaram's belief, Midhun approached Mammootty again and he eventually agreed to take on the role.

Advertisement

Abraham Ozler’s box office success

Abraham Ozler not only marks Jayaram's magnificent comeback in Mollywood but has also proven to be a box office success, collecting over Rs 11 crore within the first five days of its release. The film accumulated an estimated net of Rs 10.65 crores in India. On its fifth day, Abraham Ozler continued to draw audiences with early estimates indicating an additional Rs 1.25 crore in India's net collections.

Advertisement
Abraham Ozler poster | Image: IMDb

The day-wise box office collections can be traced as Day 1 (1st Thursday): Rs 2.8 crores; Day 2 (1st Friday): Rs 2.15 crores; Day 3 (1st Saturday): Rs 2.7 crores; Day 4 (1st Sunday): Rs 3 crores; and Day 5 (1st Monday): Rs 1.25 crores (early estimates). The first five days' total stands at Rs 11.90 crore.

Other than Jayaram and Mammootty, Abraham Ozler also stars Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Anoop Menon and Siddique in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement