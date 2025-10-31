Dies Irae X Review: Pranav Mohanlal’s Halloween Gift Is A ‘Masterpiece,’ Netizens Call The Horror-Thriller A ‘Spine Chilling Creation’

Dies Irae X Review: The Malayalam psychological horror film, directed by Rahul Sadasivan and starring Pranav Mohanlal, has finally landed on the big screens on October 31. Released just in time for Halloween, the film is earning praise from talebearers for its chilling atmosphere, strong performances, and impactful storytelling. Audiences who attended the morning and afternoon shows shared on X (formerly Twitter) that it’s a daring ‘masterpiece.’

Dies Irae worth watching or not?

Taking to the X handle, many shared Pranav Mohanlal's Dies Irae reviews. One X user wrote, “#DiesIrae A spine chilling🥶, near perfect horror experience. Pranav delivers his career best act🔥, Supporting cast👌. Technically toptier. Every dept fires on all cylinders, esp sound & music💥. The climax feels a bit rushed, but the chills never fade. MadKing strikes again”

Another wrote, “#DIESIRAE: A Mollywood Horror Benchmark That Demands the Big Screen!❤️ Fresh off its premiere, Dies Irae is the epitome of masterful filmmaking, sets a new benchmark in the genre and proudly stands as an international standard film from Mollywood. Don’t miss it in theatres.”

Another hailed, “Rahul Sadasivan doesn't make movies. He create masterpieces..Dies Irae is Absolute WORLD CLASS stuff!!🔥 One of the finest horror movies ever made in Indian Cinema.”

Advertisement

Dies Irae, which reportedly means ‘The Day of Wrath’ in Latin. The story revolves around Rohan, a wealthy young man played by Pranav Mohanlal, who lives a luxurious life. His world turns upside down when he begins to witness strange, uncanny and eerie events in his home.

Alongside Pranav Mohanlal, the film showcases powerful performances by Arun Ajikumar, Jaya Kurup, and Jibin Gopinath. Each character deepens the film’s supernatural atmosphere, while Christo Xavier’s music amplifies the tension and mystery of the story.