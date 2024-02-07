Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

Director Alphonse Puthren Decides To Quit Social Media After Announcing Retirement

Director Alphonse Puthren's social media quit announcement has come days after he revealed that he has autism spectrum disorder in a deleted post last year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alphonse Puthren
A file photo of Alphonse Puthren | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Director Alphonse Puthren has announced that he is stepping away from Facebook and Instagram. The Premam director took to his social media to announce the same along with the reason behind this step. His break from social media has come days after he revealed that he has autism spectrum disorder in a deleted post last year.

Alphonse Puthren steps away from social media

The director took to his Facebook on Thursday and revealed that his family doesn't like what he posts on Instagram and some relatives are intimidating them for the same. He wrote in Malayalam which we loosely translated to English, "I have decided not to post on Instagram and Facebook anymore because my mother, father, and sisters don't like what I post on Instagram and because some relatives are intimidating them."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Alphonse Puthren/Facebook)

"They say that if I keep quiet, everyone will find peace. Then so be it. Thank you to a lot of people,” he concluded.

Alphonse Puthren announces quitting cinema

On October 30, Alphonse took to his Instagram handle to announce his decision to quit cinema. In the post, he revealed his battle with Autism Spectrum Disorder, stating that he no longer wants to be a burden to anyone. He also hinted at a significant career transition. His heartfelt post read, "I'm stopping my cinema theatre career. I have Autism Spectrum Disorder which I found out yesterday on my own. I don't want to be a burden to anyone else."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Alphonse Puthren/Instagram)

While he may be stepping away from directing feature films, Alphonse Puthren pledged to stay creative. He stated, "I will continue doing songs and videos and short films and maximum on OTT. I don't want to quit cinema, but I have no other option. I don't want to make promises that I can't keep. When health is weak or unpredictable, life brings a twist like an interval punch (sic)."

Director Alphonse Puthren announces retirement from filmmaking due to autism, deletes post
(A file photo of Alphonse Puthren | Image: Instagram)

Alphonse Puthren' began his directorial journey with Neram, starring Nivin Pauly and Nazriya. The film not only earned rave reviews but also marked his entry into the Tamil film industry. However, it was Premam that truly catapulted him to fame, with the Malayalam film running for over 200 days in Chennai. His last directorial was Gold (2022), starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara. It received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and became a box-office bomb.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

