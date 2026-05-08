Drishyam 3 Advance Booking Collection Crosses ₹2 Crore Mark With Big Boost From Overseas Market
With 12 days to go for its global premieres, followed by a much anticipated roll-out, Drishyam 3 could turn out to be another big commercial success in Mollywood this year.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Mohanlal starrer Drishyam franchise is set to conclude with the third and final chapter, set to release on May 21. The threequel is hotly anticipated among fans and while the release date may have shifted from April 2 to May 21, fan excitement has not faded a bit. In fact, as per the advance booking trend, the hype for Drishyam 3 is real and only growing by the day. With 12 days to go for its global premieres, followed by a much anticipated roll-out, Drishyam 3 could turn out to be another big commercial success in Mollywood this year.
Overseas pre-slaes for Drishyam 3 progressing at a good pace
As per reports, overseas, Drishyam 3 pre-sales for premiere shows and the opening day have crossed $75,000 mark. The total weekend pre-sales have touched $115,000. Fan shows are also being organised for Drishyam 3 in Kerala and passes are already sold out. The cumulative worldwide pre-sales currently stand at over ₹2 crore. With a little less than two weeks to go for its grand release, Drishyam 3 is set to challenge the advance booking figures of Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan. The opening day figures of Drishyam 3 will certainly get a favourable boost as the release coincides with Mohanlal's birthday.
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The team has announced that Drishyam 3 trailer will be released on May 9. Following this, the advance booking trend will only surge in favour of the Jeethu Joseph directorial. The advance booking for Drishyam 3 is expected to open in India at least one week before release. Kerala is expected to lead the viewership trend in India. Since Ajay Devgn fronted Drishyam Hindi remake has already made the franchise mainstream in North Indian markets, the threequel has a good chance of performing well here too, on top of the stronghold position it has acquired in South India.
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