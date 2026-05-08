Drishyam 3 Advance Booking Collection Crosses ₹2 Crore Mark With Big Boost From Overseas Market

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam franchise is set to conclude with the third and final chapter, set to release on May 21. The threequel is hotly anticipated among fans and while the release date may have shifted from April 2 to May 21, fan excitement has not faded a bit. In fact, as per the advance booking trend, the hype for Drishyam 3 is real and only growing by the day. With 12 days to go for its global premieres, followed by a much anticipated roll-out, Drishyam 3 could turn out to be another big commercial success in Mollywood this year.

Overseas pre-slaes for Drishyam 3 progressing at a good pace

As per reports, overseas, Drishyam 3 pre-sales for premiere shows and the opening day have crossed $75,000 mark. The total weekend pre-sales have touched $115,000. Fan shows are also being organised for Drishyam 3 in Kerala and passes are already sold out. The cumulative worldwide pre-sales currently stand at over ₹2 crore. With a little less than two weeks to go for its grand release, Drishyam 3 is set to challenge the advance booking figures of Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan. The opening day figures of Drishyam 3 will certainly get a favourable boost as the release coincides with Mohanlal's birthday.

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Jeethu Joseph has written and directed the Drishyam franchise | Image: X