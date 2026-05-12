Allu Arjun's Property: Telugu Actress Reacts Strongly To Troll's Sexist Comment Linking Her And Raaka Star

Telugu actress Seerat Kapoor reacted strongly to a social media user who called her "Allu Arjun's property" in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts. Calling out the remark, Seerat described the comment as disrespectful and reminded her followers that women should never be spoken about in terms of ownership.

The troll's comment was posted on Seerat's pictures with Allu Arjun on a private jet. She had shared the snaps on the Pushpa star's 44th birthday last month. The pictures raised eyebrows online as they came as a surprise. A netizen called her "Allu Arjun's property" in the comments section. She didn't let the comment go unnoticed and gave the troll a befitting reply.

On Allu Arjun's birthday on April 8, Seerat wrote: "Happy Birthday, Bunny @alluarjunonline. You've always carried both your craft and your relationships with such natural ease—graceful, grounded, and authentic. Wishing you endless success, great health, and everything that truly aligns with you, on and off screen. Always rooting for you." The images show Seerat and Allu Arjun both inside the jet and outside it. Back then too, trolls flooded Instagram and questioned Seerat's working relationship with Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the 2023 series Save The Tigers and the films Bhamakalapam 2 and Manamey, released in 2024. Seerat also featured in the special song Ghallu Ghallu from Usha Parinayam. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, has been shooting for his next film, Raaka. It is directed by Atlee and also features Deepika Padukone.