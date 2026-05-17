Drishyam 3 Advance Booking Collection: Mohanlal Starrer Scores Highest Pre-Sales In History In Kerala, Beats L2 Empuraan 4 Days Before Release

Drishyam 3 Advance Booking Collection: Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty once again, and possibly for the last time, in Jeethu Joseph's directorial Drishyam 3, set to arrive in cinema halls worldwide on May 21. The movie was earlier set to hit the big screens in early April, but got delayed due to the conflict in the Gulf region. Advance booking for the concluding chapter of the franchise opened well ahead of its release and the pre-sales figures overseas are already touching very good numbers. In India too, Kerala is leading the superb advance booking collection, while Telugu states and Karnataka follow.

With four more days to go for its release, more shows steadily opening their advances and fan shows being added by the hour, the day 1 figures are expected to be one of the highest ever in Mollywood history.

Drishyam 3 has already become another Mohanlal starrer to cross ₹10 crore mark with its advance bookings. Other movies in the list are Odiyan (2018), Marakkar (2021), L2: Empuraan (2025) and Patriot (2026). Drishyam 3 opening day worldwide advances have touched ₹14 crore mark so far. Kerala is leading pre-sales at the domestic box office, with ₹4.50 crores+ ( inc fans shows). Overseas, GCC region is leading advances with $430K+ (₹4.12 crore). Total worldwide advance booking collections are inching closer to ₹18.50 crore mark for the first weekend, with 4 more full days left for the movie's release. In Kerala, it has already topped the list of biggest pre-sales in Kerala box office, beating Empuraan (₹4.10 crore) and Malaikottai Vaaliban (₹3.80 crore).

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Drishyam 3 will release on May 21 | Image: X

Combining both domestic and international figures, Mohanlal's latest film with Mammootty, Patriot, achieved a staggering ₹21.25 crore in worldwide advance bookings. Drishyam 3 is expected to beat this film soon. L2: Empuraan leads the pre-sales chart for a Mollywood release, with ₹18.15 crore biz in India and around ₹34.15 crore collections overseas, bringing the total figures for the opening weekend to over ₹52.3 crore.