Tamil Producer K Rajan Jumps Into River, Dies By Suicide At 85

K Rajan, a Tamil film producer, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Adyar River in Chennai. The fire rescue department recovered his body and sent it to a government hospital. Purported videos and photos of Rajan's mortal remains being dragged out of the river by the authorities, where he is believed to have died, are being circulated online. The police is investigating Rajan's death and the circumstances that drove him to take this big step. Some reports claim that he was under immense stress. Rajan was 85 at the time of his passing.

A prominent figure in Tamil cinema, Rajan frequently spoke to YouTube channels and media outlets about the issues affecting Kollywood. His sudden death has caused grief and disbelief among members of the cinema fraternity. Rajan had been actively associated with Tamil cinema since the 1980s. He began his journey as a producer with Suresh-starrer Brammacharigal in 1983. Through his banner Ganesh Cine Arts, he went on to produce several films and also directed movies, including Unarchigal, featuring Abbas and Kunal. Apart from filmmaking, Rajan also emerged as a key figure in the film trade sector over the years.

Producer K Rajan's family was retreived from the river by the authorities | Image: X

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Another video of Rajan's family breaking down heavily in tears has also surfaced on social media. In 2000, Rajan took on the role of the president of Chennai Distributors Association and worked closely with the fraternity regarding issues plaguing the industry.

Lately, in his interviews for YT channels, Rajan directly criticised the leading stars who did not come to the promotions of films, saying, "What arrogance do they have to come to the promotions of films after receiving salaries from the producers' money?"

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K Rajan died by suicide at 85 | Image: X