Jiiva Cries Inconsolably In Viral Video After Father RB Choudary's Death In Car Crash, Heart-Wrenching Accident Clip Shows Completely Wrecked Vehicle

Tamil star Jiiva, who was last seen in the superhit rural comedy Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT), is dealing with a personal tragedy. His father, producer RB Choudary of Super Good Films died in a car crash near Udaipur, Rajasthan on May 5. On social media, film industry stalwarts like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan mourned his demise on social media and recalled their collaborations with him. Under Choudary's vision, Super Good Films made close to 100 films.

After Choudary's sudden demise, Tamil and Telugu stars and fans lined up for his funeral in Chennai. A viral video captured by paparazzi shows Jiiva, Choudary's youngest son, was seen crying inconsolably while on call with someone. This clip has gone viral with many feeling heartbroken seeing their favourite star in such a vulnerable state.

Another video, claimed to be from the crash site in Udaipur, is also being circulated widely. It shows a white SUV car, believed to Choudary's, was all smashed up after it hit a divider. The car's condition also indicates the seriousness of the accident. It appeared as if the vehicle was going to fall hundreds of feet below, but somehow managed to stay on the highway, half flung on either sides. Police and locals surrounded the crash site. ANI reported that the car lost its balance at Beawar – Pali – Pindwara Road and collided with a road divider.

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Fans condoled Choudary's death and also poured in supportive messages for Jiiva, especially after his emotional video surfaced and was widely circulated. Choudary had been producing films since 1988 under his Super Good Films banner. His first Tamil production came with Pudhu Vasantham (1990), which marked the debut of director Vikraman. He received a Tamil Nadu State Film Award for the film.

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