Drishyam 3 Advance Booking Collection Nears ₹5 Crore Mark, Kerala Leads With ₹1.5 Crore

Drishyam 3 advance bookings are ongoing at a fast pace. While overseas booking in key territories, including North America, Germany, Australia, the Gulf region and parts of UK, opened earlier this week, pre-sales have also begun in Kerala and witnessed an overwhelming response. Since the release is coninciding with Mohanlal's birthday, the opening day figures at the box office are expected to be very high. The Drishyam franchise also comes with huge anticipation, and the release on May 21 will be nothing short of historic.

The advance bookings for Drishyam 3 are ongoing in overseas territories and the response has been amazing. The total worldwide pre-sales have crossed ₹4.50 crore mark already. The numbers picked up pace further after the trailer launch on May 9 and the team's meeting with the press at an event in which they talked about what to expect from the movie.

In India, limited advance bookings for Drishyam 3 have also opened. The real-time advance sales crossed ₹1.50 crore mark in Kerala in just 10 hours since the tickets went on sale. Drishyam 3 has crossed this pre-sales figures in India at a very fast pace and only lags behind L2: Empuraan and Patriot. Coincidentally, all these movies feature Mohanlal. This itself is proof of his stardom and combined with the craze around the Drishyam franchise's concluding chapter, fireworks are certain at the box office. Still, 10 days are left for the movie to hit the big screens.

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Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in Drishyam 3 | Image: X

Drishyam 3 has been censored with U/A 13+ certificate. The Drishyam series follows the story of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films received huge praise for their gripping story and unexpected twists. The first part was released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021 on OTT. The success of Drishyam in Malayalam also led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The third part of the Bollywood remake of Drishyam, fronted by Ajay Devgn, will arrive on October 2 this year.