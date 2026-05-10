Project Hail Mary OTT Release Date: Ryan Gosling's Space Film To Stream In India Before Dhurandhar 2, Know When And Where To Watch

While there has been much noise over the OTT release date of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, another blockbuster has locked its streaming debut in India. Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, has turned out to be a big commercial success internationally. The space opera has grossed over $640 million globally and in India too, it has ended its run with around ₹80 crore gross collection despite running alongside Dhurandhar 2. Project Hail Mary is also the third highest grossing movie this year, behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Pegasus 3.

Desi fans are fretting over the fact that the Ranveer Singh starrer spy thriller sequel will begin streaming internationally on Netflix before it debuts on the Indian OTT space on JioHotstar. In fact, the team has announced that on Netflix, the "Raw and Undekha" version of the movie will debut, with additional three minutes of footage. It is expected that the CBFC edits related to violence and abusive language will be screened uncensored for international audiences.

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Project Hail Mary is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller | Image: X

Meanwhile, it is being claimed that Dhurandhar 2 will debut on JioHotstar in India only in May end. Several conflicting reports claim May 14 as its digital premiere date in India, however, there is no official confirmation in this regard. Surprsingly now, Project Hail Mary, which released in theatres in India a week after Dhurandhar 2, is all set to stream before the Hindi film. However, it will be available on rent for now.

On May 12, the film will be available overseas via Video on Demand (VOD) services, allowing viewers to buy or rent it through platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play. According to official reports, the digital release of Project Hail Mary will include multiple audio tracks, featuring English, Telugu and several other Indian languages. It may also premiere online in Hindi.