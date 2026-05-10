Karuppu Trailer Launch Day: After Trisha Attends Vijay's Oath Taking Ceremony, Suriya And Director RJ Balaji Catch Up On IPL Action
The trailer of Karuppu was released on Sunday (May 14) and with it, advance bookings also commenced. The movie's star Suriya and director RJ Balaji with composer Sai Abhyankkar were snapped at the IPL match in Chepauk, Chennai.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Suriya has been unable to deliver a clean hit at the box office and that has left fans wanting for more from his upcoming release Karuppu. The Tamil star's last two movies - Kanguva and Retro - had huge expectations riding on them, but both failed to impress fans. Kanguva was even made on a big budget and failed miserably at the box office and was critically panned. Now, hopes are pinned on RJ Balaji's Karuppu, set to release on May 14.
The trailer of Karuppu was released on Sunday (May 14) and with it, advance bookings also commenced. Tamil Nadu is expected to lead the pre-sales biz of the movie. Ahead of the film's trailer launch, team Karuppu took some time out to enjoy the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk Stadium. Alongside Suriya was musician Sai Abhyankkar and director RJ Balaji. Their candid moments from the stands have taken over social media.
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Suriya and CSK fans assembled to support the upcoming film and the team in the ongoing edition of the IPL.
While Suriya attended the match, Karuppu actress Trisha Krishnan was seen early morning at Nehru Stadium in Chennai at the swearing in ceremony of actor Vijay. Trisha's joint public appearances with Vijay, and at the political event today, have courted controversy in the light of the latter's divorce with his estranged wife Sankgeetha. None of Vijay's two kids or Sankgeetha were seen by Vijay's side as he ascended the political ladder, with Trisha cheering him on.
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Karuppu, meanwhile, is expected to be a rural set action drama. As per reports, Suriya's character in the movie will borrow elements from superhero movies. Ahead of release, RJ Balaji said about Karuppu’s plot, “When the world is going through an extremely difficult phase, what if a superhero arrives to put an end to that suffering? We have portrayed that in a massy and action-packed way, how he rises, overcomes hardships, defeats evil, and restores goodness.”
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