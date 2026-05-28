Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal Starrer Registers Massive Dip In Second Dip, Mints Less Than ₹1 Cr

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: The third instalment in the beloved Malayalam franchise hit the big screens on May 21, on the ocassion of Mohanlal's birthday. In the film, Lalettan assumes the role of Georgekutty once again. The movie opened to a massive fanfare and has continued its hold at the ticketing counter until the second week.

Drishyam 3 was released to a massive fanfare in Kerala. However, the initial reviews of the movie were not all positive. Some criticised its dragged screenplay, while others simply wrote it off as a sequel made for a ‘cash grab’. Despite the mixed response, the movie has performed astoundingly well at the box office.



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Drishyam 3 registers a massive dip in week 2

As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, the film had raked in ₹0.60 cr on its day 8, which was a Thursday. The movie might register an uptick in collections from the late-night shows. The collection on day 8 was the film's lowest single-day biz, with the collection being lower than ₹1 crore. Drishyam 3 registered ₹75.90 Cr crore in the first eight days of release.

Drishyam 3 crosses ₹200 cr mark worldwide

On May 28, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal celebrated the blockbuster success of Drishyam 3 after the film crossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office within seven days of its release. Sharing a special poster on X, the actor highlighted the emotional journey of Georgekutty and his family across the popular thriller franchise and thanked audiences for their continued support." Three films. Three chapters. One unbroken bond. Thank you for walking with Georgekutty & Family. #Drishyam3," Mohanlal wrote in his post. Released globally on May 21, 2026, Mohanlal reprises his iconic role as Georgekutty in the film, alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, and Asha Sarath.



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