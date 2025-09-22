Drishyam 3: Mohanlal Kicks Off The Shooting Of His Crime Thriller, Shares Photos From Muhurat Puja

Mohanlal is set to reprise his role as Georgekutty in the third installment of Drishyam. The film has gone on the floors today, September 22, with the muhurat puja. The actor took to his social media handle to share photos from the set in which director Jeethu Joseph is seen performing the rituals.

(A photo from the crousel post | Image: Instagram)

Drishyam 3 goes on the floor on Monday

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohanlal shared a series of photos that show him with a clapboard. In the next photo, he can be seen lighting the lamp. Apart from Jeethu, the ceremony was also attended by producer Antony Perumbavoor. Sharing the photos, he wrote in the caption, "Bringing Georgekutty’s world alive once again… Today marks the beginning of Drishyam 3 with the Pooja."

Soon after he dropped the post, excited fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "The one and only king Sri Mohanlal Sir." Another wrote, "A fourth grader is coming to break all the records. So, how to start?" A third user wrote, “Waiting for George kutty.”

All about Drishyam 3

Director Jeethu is returning to direct the third installment of the crime thriller Drishyam. Apart from Mohanlal, the movie also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath and Siddique in pivotal roles. The film follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when Varun Prabhakar, the son of IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing. However, the makers have not revealed the plot of the threequel. It is expected to hit the theatres in 2026.

