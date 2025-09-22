Updated 22 September 2025 at 12:35 IST
Drishyam 3: Mohanlal Kicks Off The Shooting Of His Crime Thriller, Shares Photos From Muhurat Puja
Drishyam 3 Goes On Floor: Mohanlal, along with director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor, attended the muhurat puja ceremony.
- Entertainment News
Mohanlal is set to reprise his role as Georgekutty in the third installment of Drishyam. The film has gone on the floors today, September 22, with the muhurat puja. The actor took to his social media handle to share photos from the set in which director Jeethu Joseph is seen performing the rituals.
Drishyam 3 goes on the floor on Monday
Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohanlal shared a series of photos that show him with a clapboard. In the next photo, he can be seen lighting the lamp. Apart from Jeethu, the ceremony was also attended by producer Antony Perumbavoor. Sharing the photos, he wrote in the caption, "Bringing Georgekutty’s world alive once again… Today marks the beginning of Drishyam 3 with the Pooja."
Soon after he dropped the post, excited fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "The one and only king Sri Mohanlal Sir." Another wrote, "A fourth grader is coming to break all the records. So, how to start?" A third user wrote, “Waiting for George kutty.”
All about Drishyam 3
Director Jeethu is returning to direct the third installment of the crime thriller Drishyam. Apart from Mohanlal, the movie also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath and Siddique in pivotal roles. The film follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when Varun Prabhakar, the son of IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing. However, the makers have not revealed the plot of the threequel. It is expected to hit the theatres in 2026.
Meanwhile, Mohanlal is on cloud seven as the veteran actor will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Prior to this, the Government of India had honoured Mohanlal with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 2009, Mohanlal became the first actor in the Indian film industry to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.
