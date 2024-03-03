Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 16:22 IST
Dulquer Salmaan Reacts To Spanish Woman's Gang Rape In Jharkhand: My Close Friends Hosted You...
Dulquer Salmaan recently reacted to the Spanish woman's gang rape in Jharkhand and revealed that she and her partner were recently hosted by his close friend.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dulquer Salmaan | Image:IMDb
Sharing the video of the Spanish woman on his Instagram stories, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Crushed to hear about this! You both recently visited Kottayam where close friends hosted you for a meal. This should not happen to anyone anywhere.'
