English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Dulquer Salmaan Reacts To Spanish Woman's Gang Rape In Jharkhand: My Close Friends Hosted You...

Dulquer Salmaan recently reacted to the Spanish woman's gang rape in Jharkhand and revealed that she and her partner were recently hosted by his close friend.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan recently reacted to the Spanish woman's gang rape in Jharkhand and revealed that she and her partner were recently hosted by his close friend.

Sharing the video of the Spanish woman on his Instagram stories, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Crushed to hear about this! You both recently visited Kottayam where close friends hosted you for a meal. This should not happen to anyone anywhere.'

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sitharaman set to inaugurate one-day conference on GST enforcement

    Economy News23 minutes ago

  2. Real Madrid issues fierce response to 2-2 Valencia draw

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | 'Held & Walking Like a King': Fact-Finding Team on Shahjahan

    India News32 minutes ago

  4. The Reliance-Disney Merger: What does it hold for you?

    Business News34 minutes ago

  5. Summer Fabrics That Combine Comfort With Fashion

    Lifestyle35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo