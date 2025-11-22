Eko Box Office Collection Day 2: Another Kishkindha Kaandam Loading? Director Dinjith Ayyathan's Thriller Witnesses 100% Growth After A Slow Start

Eko Box Office Collection Day 2: After his last release Kishkindha Kaandam sprung a surprise at the box office, director Dinjith Ayyathan will look create the same magic with his latest thriller Eko. The Malayalam film opened to low figures on release day (November 21) but its glowing reviews are helping in attracting footfalls.

Eko witnesses 100% growth in biz on day 2

The movie collected ₹80 lakh on day 1. The figures jumped to ₹1.90 crore on day 2, indicating that the positive word of mouth is helping the biz grow. The 2-day collection of the film is ₹2.70 crore.

Dinjith Ayyathan has directed both Eko (L) and last year's Mollywood hit Kishkindha Kaandam | Image: IMDb

A similar picture emerged when director Dinjith's last film Kishkindha Kaandam released. The numbers were low on the opening day, but slowly, collections rose as it received good reviews. Kishkindha Kaandam ended up collecting ₹76.9 crore worldwide on a very modest budget of ₹6 crore. Eko is in the same genre and could emerge as another game changer in the director's filmography.

What is the storyline of Eko?

Surprisingly, the movie completed shoot in under two months. Eko features Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu, and Biana Momin in prominent roles. The synopsis of the film reads, "In the misty hills of Kaattukunnu, Mlaathi Chedathi and Peeyoos struggle to survive unforeseen challenges, as the chronicles of Kuriyachan — a multifaceted businessman and outlaw — blur the line between myth, longing, and reckoning, revealing that he forever rules the hills."

Malayalam film Eko released on Nov 21 | Image: X