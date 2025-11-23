Eko Box Office Collection Day 3: Malayalam Thriller Shows Phenomenal Growth In Opening Weekend

Eko Box Office Collection Day 3: Despite muted promotions and low buzz, Malayalam thriller Eko has turned out to be a dark horse at the box office. Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan of Kishkindha Kaandam fame, Eko is the third and the final chapter in Mollywood's Animal Trilogy, which blends nature and animal ecosystem as a theme in the thriller genre. While Eko started out slow after releasing on November 21, it has picked up very well over the weekend and has witnessed superb growth.

Eko winds up opening weekend on a very good note

Eko minted just ₹80 lakh on Friday (Nov 21). The collections jumped by 130% to ₹1.85 crore on day 2. The numbers rose by a significant margin again on Sunday. The film minted ₹3.15 crore on Sunday, taking its 3-day biz to ₹5.80 crore. This unexpected growth has put Eko on track to become a box office success, only if it holds well during the coming week.

Eko is directed by Dinjith Ayyathan | Image: YouTube screengrab

A similar picture emerged when director Dinjith's last film Kishkindha Kaandam released. The numbers were low on the opening day, but the thriller ended up collecting ₹76.9 crore worldwide on a very modest budget of ₹6 crore, thus emerging as a blockbuster. Eko is turning out to be another game changer in the director's filmography.

What is the storyline of Eko?

Surprisingly, the movie completed shoot in under two months. Eko features Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu, and Biana Momin in prominent roles. The synopsis of the film reads, "In the misty hills of Kaattukunnu, Mlaathi Chedathi and Peeyoos struggle to survive unforeseen challenges, as the chronicles of Kuriyachan — a multifaceted businessman and outlaw — blur the line between myth, longing, and reckoning, revealing that he forever rules the hills."

Eko is the concluding chapter of the Animal Trilogy | Image: X