EXPLAINED | What is L2 Empuraan Controversy? From 'Anti-Hindu' Allegations To 'Voluntary Cuts' Post-Release

L2 Empuraan Controversy: The Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran movie hit the big screens on March 27, coinciding with the Eid weekend. The movie opened to an overwhelming response at the box office. However, the actioner has courted controversy for portraying the right-wing politics as ‘villainous.'

L2 Empuraan controversy explained

The controversy erupted soon after the release of the film. Several right-wing media handles took to their social media accounts to allege that L2 Empuraan depicts 'anti-Hindu' sequences and have dubbed it a ‘propaganda’ movie. The row is particularly over a scene with an implied mention of the Gujarat riots.



L2 Empuraan released on March 27 | Image: X

It is being alleged that the film has used the backdrop of the 2002 post-Godhra riots to push an ‘Anti-Hindu’ narrative. The row has now snowballed into fans of Mohanlal questioning his decision to be a part of such a ‘polarising’ movie. Netizens have also demanded that director Prithviraj take a closer look at the film and apologise for the scenes that are ‘factually incorrect’.

L2 Empuraan back to edit table, at least 17 scenes to be cut

Speaking to On Manorama, film's co-producer Gokulam Gopalan confirmed that he is in talks with the director to make the necessary changes in the movie. He said, “If any scenes or dialogues shown in the movie Empuraan hurt anyone, I have told the director Prithviraj to make changes.” As per multiple media reports, the makers have decided to edit nearly 17 scenes from the Mohanlal starrer. Some riot scenes will be removed, and abusive language will reportedly be toned down. Additionally, the antagonist Baba Bajrangi (played by Abhimanyu Singh) will also most likely change.

L2 Empuraan controversy caused a political uproar

On the release day of L2 Empuraan, the Sangh Parivar came out with vehement criticism against the film on social media, while the Congress and a section of the Left platforms celebrated it. As per PTI, some right-wing media handles, including Sanatana Dharma, have dubbed the film as 'anti-Hindu,' saying Prithviraj had deceived Mohanlal and his fans by making such a movie. Some right-wing media handles, including Sanatana Dharma, have dubbed the film as 'anti-Hindu,' saying Prithviraj had deceived Mohanlal and his fans by making such a movie.



As per PTI, Congress vice president and former MLA VT Balram said he was amused by the reception the Malayalam movie with a strong political content had in the theatres. Bineesh Kodiyeri, actor and son of late CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a post, praised the makers of L2: Empuraan, saying they 'deserved bravery awards for attempting to reveal the present-day reality.'