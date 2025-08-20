Fahadh Faasil Grooves To Aavesham Song Like No One Is Watching During Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Promotions | Viral Video

Fahadh Faasil is all set to entertain his fans in his upcoming film Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. For the movie p[rmotions the team, including FaFa was snapped at St Teresa's College in Ernakulam. They interacted with the fans, shared heartfelt moments and Fahadh even received a special framed photo of his from the college committee. A special fan segment saw the Vettaiyan star mingling with the college crowd. He even recreated his viral hook step from his hit film Aavesham.

As the event organisers cued in the viral Aavesham song Odimaga, Fahadh could not help but groove and showed off his viral dance steps. As the actor moved a bit with the music, the crowd erupted with cheers. Fahadh danced like no one was watching and looked carefree much like his Aavesham character Ranjith. The video of him grooving has gone viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments section with heartfelt and loving messages.

Fahadh's next Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is set to release on August 29 during the Onam week. The 2.36-minute trailer of the film opens with Kalyani Priyadarshan’s character telling her boyfriend, Aby (Fahadh), about her recurring dream. “A horse that looked like a piece of white, plump halwa! It was so dreamy,” she tells Aby. Aby then goes on a relentless pursuit to find such a horse for their wedding. But the task proves to be far from easy.