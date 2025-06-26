Hema Committee Report: SIT Drops All 35 Cases Of Sexual Misconduct On Set 10 Months After Biggest #MeToo Exposé In Mollywood

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to investigate the serious allegations exposed by the Justice Hema Committee Report, told the Kerala High Court that it would not be going forward with the cases. On June 25, the team informed the court that all 35 cases lodged in the matter are being dropped. This comes as a shock to social media users who were expecting justice for the women professionals in the Malayalam film industry.

Why did SIT drop all cases based on the Hema Committee report?

On June 25, the SIT told a bench of Kerala High Court justices, A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and C S Sudha, that no further action is required on the cases logged based on the complaints of the Hema Committee findings. As per the team, the victims have refused to come forward to give their statements, leading to the cases being closed due to a lack of evidence.



The High Court stressed that it did not want to pressurise any victim who does not wish to come forward and publicly talk about their complaint. Going forward, the state government announced a Film Conclave to be held in August 2025, wherein critical discussions regarding film policies and issues in the industry would be held. The court has listed all the petitions to be heard on August 13.

Hema Committee Report caused a stir in Mollywood