It's Confirmed! Mohanlal Starrer Drishyam 3 To Release On Ajay Devgn's Birthday

Mohanlal is all set to return as his beloved character Georgekutty in the movie Drishyam 3. The third franchise of the crime thriller franchise will hit the big screens. On the ocassion of Makar Sankranti, Mohanlal announced the release date of his much anticipated movie.

Interestingly, the Malayalam superstar has locked Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's birthday as the release date of the movie. The Jeethu Joseph-directed Drishyam 3 will hit the big screens on April 2. However, the decision was likely made to coincide with the Good Friday holiday. Along with the release date, the makers of Drishyam 3 also unveiled a brief first look at the movie. However, no details of any characters were given in the brief clip.

Interestingly, the Hindi adaptation of Drishyam 3 is also scheduled to release later this year. The movie will be led by Ajay Devgn, who plays the role of Vijay Salgaonkar in the crime thriller. The final chapter of the film arrives in cinemas on October 2, 2026, six months after the original movie. It must be noted that both Malayalam and Hindi versions of the movie were slated for an earlier release but were later moved.

Advertisement

Troubles mount for Hindi Drishyam 3?