Jailer Actor Vinayakan Creates Ruckus Again, Gets Arrested For Drunk & Disorderly Behaviour In Kerala | Watch

Malayalam actor Vinayakan has gained a reputation for being notorious and creating a nuisance in public places under the influence of alcohol. Most recently, the actor, who is best known for his roles in Jailer and Marco, was arrested in Kerala for creating a ruckus at a hotel. However, he was released on bail a few hours later.

Vinayakan arrested, released on bail

On May 8, Vinayakan was taken into custody by the Kerala police for creating a ruckus during his checkout from a hotel. As per the hotel staff, the actor had been lodging in their establishment from May 2 and was busy with a movie shoot close to the hotel location. When the actor was asked to complete the check-out formalities, he screamed at the hotel management and created a scene, compelling them to call the police. The police took the actor for a medical checkup, and a case was filed under section 118 (a) (found in a public place, in an intoxicated manner) of the Kerala Police Act at the Anchalummoodu station.



The police official shared, “He was over-alcoholic and was shouting at everyone, even the police." Visuals of Vinayakan misbehaving and yelling at people around him have surfaced on social media.

Vinayakan's past offences

This is not the first time Vinayakan has made headlines for his erratic behaviour. In September 2024, his behaviour at a airport was flagged by the CISF. The actor was flying from Kochi to Goa via Hyderabad when he got into an unprovoked argument with gate staff of the airline. He was in an an inebriated state at the time as well.



In November, a video of the actor getting into a heated exchange in Goa went viral. The video showed him getting into a verbal spat with the owner of a local eatery. He was alleged to be drunk during this time as well.



