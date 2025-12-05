Akhanda 2 Star Nandamuri Balakrishna Says 3-Hour-Long Movies Have 'No Story': One Small Point Is Stretched...

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna was all set to witness the release of his mythological action film Akhanda 2 on December 5. But, a last minute issues faced by the team stopped its release and now the makers are facing immense backlash for making big promises to fans that they weren't able to fulfil.

While the new release date of the film is awaited, a comment made by NBK about movies with runtime longer than three hours has gone viral. Many are viewing it in the context of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, which is the longest Hindi movie in 17 years and has an epic runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes, including a post-credits scene. Akhanda 2 was set to clash with the Bollywood actioned this Friday but the former is now postponed indefinitely.

NBK feels that in movies with longer duration "one small point is stretched".

The Daaku Maharaaj actor said, “Nowadays, we are seeing films that run beyond three hours... there's no story. They take one small point, and it is stretched for three hours or even more than a three-hour film. I don't understand why. When big films arrive, there is huge expectation behind them,” he added.

While Akhanda 2 stands delayed, Dhurandhar has picked up well at the box office despite its long runtime. The movie was expected to open at ₹20-22 crore but rave reviews have propelled the collection to ₹30 crore mark. Since the word of mouth is strong, ₹100 crore+ first weekend at the domestic box office is locked for director Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller.

