Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 3: Mammootty Starrer Mints ₹16.35 Crore

Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 3: Mammootty starrer crime drama is performing very well at the box office after releasing on December 5. After battling an undisclosed health condition, the Malayalam star has bounced back and now has a potential box office winner on his hands. The Jithin K Jose directorial is the story of a serial killer on the loose and Mammootty plays the main antagonist in this slow burn thriller. Fans are loving his intense avatar on the screen and are flocking the cinemas in large numbers.

Kalamkaval concludes 1st weekend on a high note

Kalamkaval opened to ₹5 crore on Friday (Dec 5). The collections have remain steady over the 1st weekend, with Saturday biz closing at ₹5.5 crore and Sunday collection touching almost ₹6 crore. The three-day total stands at ₹16.35 crore. The film is witnessing a positive trend and since the demand is good, additional shows have also been put up in all parts of Kerala. Worldwide, the first weekend collection stands at well over ₹50 crore.

Kalamkaval release on Dec 5

After its theatrical run has concluded, the movie will stream on SonyLIV. Kalamkaval is expected to debut digitally around New Year's in 2026.

What is the story of Kalamkaval?





Kalamkaval sees Mammootty play the antagonist. Its also his return to the part he plays best - a killer. Mammootty has essayed such roles in numerous films like Munnariyippu and Rorschach. In Kalamkaval, he plays a serial killer who is preying on women. Director Jithin K Jose has also divided the narrative into chapters - chapters from the life of the anti-hero - and as the police investigation by Nath (Vinayakan) progresses, Das' courage peaks. The cat and mouse chase and other plot twists forms the core of this slow burn thriller.