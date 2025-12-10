Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 6: Mammootty Starrer Mints ₹25 Crore

Updated 10 December 2025 at 23:48 IST
Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 6: Mammootty has made a terrific comeback to the big screens with his latest release Kalamakaval. The Malayalam star essays the role of a serial killer on the loose in this cat-and-mouse thriller and is earning rave reviews for his measured and raw performance in Jithin K Jose's directorial. The movie got positive reviews upon release on December 5 and has grossed around ₹25 crore in India so far.
Since Kalamkaval is witnessing good footfalls, its screen count in Kerala has also been increased, resulting in potentially more business.
How much has Kalamkaval earned at the box office so far?
2023 and 2024 saw Mammootty's releases preforming very well at the box office. His back-to-back films - Kannur Squad, Kaathal – The Core, Bramayugam and Turbo - earned good. This year, however, his two releases -Dominic and the Ladies' Purse and Bazooka - flopped at the ticket window. With Kalamkaval, he seems to have bounced back.
In six days, the movie has collected ₹24.30 crore in India. Worldwide, the figures have crossed the ₹60 crore mark. The numbers are expected to witness a further boost in the second weekend.
Mammootty's Kalamkaval performance earns praise
Kalamkaval sees Mammootty play the antagonist named Stanley Das. It's also his return to the part he plays best - a serial killer. Mammootty has essayed such roles in numerous films, including Munnariyippu and Rorschach. In Kalamkaval, he plays a serial killer who is preying on women. Director Jithin K Jose has divided the narrative into chapters - chapters from the life of the anti-hero - and as the police investigation by SI Jayakrishnan (played by Vinayakan) progresses, Das' courage peaks. The cat-and-mouse chase and other plot twists form the core of this slow-burn investigative thriller.
