Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 6: Mammootty Starrer Mints ₹25 Crore

Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 6: Mammootty has made a terrific comeback to the big screens with his latest release Kalamakaval. The Malayalam star essays the role of a serial killer on the loose in this cat-and-mouse thriller and is earning rave reviews for his measured and raw performance in Jithin K Jose's directorial. The movie got positive reviews upon release on December 5 and has grossed around ₹25 crore in India so far.

Since Kalamkaval is witnessing good footfalls, its screen count in Kerala has also been increased, resulting in potentially more business.

How much has Kalamkaval earned at the box office so far?

2023 and 2024 saw Mammootty's releases preforming very well at the box office. His back-to-back films - Kannur Squad, Kaathal – The Core, Bramayugam and Turbo - earned good. This year, however, his two releases -Dominic and the Ladies' Purse and Bazooka - flopped at the ticket window. With Kalamkaval, he seems to have bounced back.

In six days, the movie has collected ₹24.30 crore in India. Worldwide, the figures have crossed the ₹60 crore mark. The numbers are expected to witness a further boost in the second weekend.

Mammootty's Kalamkaval performance earns praise