Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 On OTT: When And Where To Watch Kapil Sharma's Comedy Film?

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 On OTT: Comedian Kapil Sharma is back with the sequel to his debut film. The first installment, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon released in 2015 but didn't do well at the ticket window. Kapil has also often joked about the failure of his debut on his celebrity chat show. However, the sequel was well promoted in the lead up to its release and the multi-starrer is off to a decent start at the box office, given how the holdover release Dhurandhar has occupied most screens and is attracting insane footfalls.

Many are curious to know when Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will stream online.

When and where to watch Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 on OTT?

According to a report by OTT Play, JioHotstar has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. After the film wraps up its run in cinemas, the comedy entertainer is expected to arrive on the platform early in February, where it will stream exclusively for subscribers.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is directed by Anukalp Goswami | Image: X

However, an official announcement regarding the confirmed OTT release date is still awaited. On its opening day at the box office, KKPK 2 collected ₹1.5 crore in India. Overseas, the film has released in over 500 screens, including territories like United States and Canada, UK, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Mauritius, Africa and Fiji.

What is the story of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2?