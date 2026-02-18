Kalyani Priyadarshan Confirms Return Of Chandra In Lokah Chapter 2, Shooting To Begin After Pralay

Kalyani Priyadarshan And Naslen Gafoor's Lokah: Chapter 1 became the highest grossing Malayalam film last year. The superhero and mythological themed action film also spawned a franchise and while the first installment was made on an estimated budget of ₹30 crore, the scale is set to be bigger for the forthcoming chapter 2. Series creator Dominic Arun has confirmed that at least 4 more movies will be made in the Lokah universe, with even bigger star cast set to feature in the coming chapters.

Director Dominic Arun has set a production timeline for Lokah: Chapter 2. The second installment is set to feature Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan after their respective mysterious characters have already been introduced in the first part. Currently, the pre-production work and script development and confirmation is underway, paving the way for a smooth production.

Lokah franchise is created by Dominic Arun | Image: X

Star of the franchise, Kalyani shared some interesting details about the Lokah sequel, and also confirmed her character Chandra's return. She also revealed that the shooting will being in September this year. "The script work is going on at the moment. Hopefully, shooting will begin from September 2026. Yes, I’m part of the film, so wait for it,” said Kalyani. Jakes Bejoy is on board to compose the music for Lokah: Chapter 2.

Kalyani is also doing Pralay with Ranveer Singh | Image: X

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra marks the debut of Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero with Kalyani starring as Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world imbued with folklore and fantasy elements. The film shattered box-office records after releasing in August last year and also became South India’s highest-grossing female-led film. Critics have also praised the movie for its immersive world-building, gripping narrative and Kalyani's standout performance.

