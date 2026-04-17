Kalyani Priyadarshan-Pranav Mohanlal Wedding On The Cards? Lokah Actress' Mom Reacts

Kids of the two most influential and popular celebs in the Malayalam film industry - Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of director Priyadarshan, and Pranav Mohanlal, son of actor Mohanlal, have both made a space for themselves in Indian cinema by picking projects that don't just break the mould, but are also commercial hits.

A few days back, as Vishu was celebrated, Kalyani's mother addressed fan speculation around the marriage of the Lokah actress and Pranav Mohanlal. While Kalyani and Pranav have not been romantically linked in media reports or have birthed any such speculation, a curious fan commented on social media, asking when they were getting married. Kalyani and Pranav have featured together in Hridayam (2022) and Varshangalkku Shesham (2024). Fans loved their onscreen chemistry and have shipped them together.

Kalyani and Pranav have done Hridayam and Varshangalkku Shesham together | Image: Instagram

On Instagram, Priyadarshan’s ex-wife, actress Lissy Lakshmi shut down rumours of her daughter’s rumoured wedding to Mohanlal’s son Pranav. Lissy recently posted pictures on the occasion of Malayalam New Year, writing, “Wishing everyone a Vishu filled with prosperity, abundance, health, and joy. A wonderful new year to all!” Fans flooded the comments with Vishu wishes, but one wrote, “Kalyani pranav marriage waiting (sic),” with heart eye emojis. Lissy's response read, “False news (sic).”

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Kalyani once called her bond with Pranav Mohanlal ‘sibling-like’ | Image: X

Belonging to film families, both Kalyani and Pranav grew up knowing each other. In an interview, Kalyani described her bond with Pranav as "sibling-like", while sharing that she refers to him as Appu. “However, with Appu, I shared a sibling bond. If you look at our old photographs, I think I have more photos with Appu than with my own brother. Whenever he came to Chennai, I would introduce him as my cousin to my friends, as it was complicated to explain our relationship,” she shared.

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