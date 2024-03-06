Advertisement

Tamil cinema legend Kamal Haasan recently welcomed the cast and crew of the hit movie Manjummel Boys to his office in Chennai, where he extended his heartfelt congratulations on the film's success. Amidst the gathering, Haasan delighted everyone with interesting anecdotes from the making of his cult classic Gunaa.

What did Kamal Haasan say about Manjummel Boys?

Expressing his admiration for the film, Haasan humorously remarked, "I liked the film very much. Not just because you mentioned Kamal Haasan's name." He further talked about the significance of love and friendship in the movie, particularly mentioning the iconic song Kanmani Anbodu which was created by his close friend and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

Released in 1991, Gunaa was filmed amidst the breathtaking natural backdrop of the Devi's Kitchen cave in Kodaikanal, now famously known as Gunaa cave. Despite the cave's reputation as a dangerous tourist spot, Kamal Haasan fearlessly filmed his movie there.

Director Chidambaram S Poduval of Manjummel Boys expressed admiration for Haasan's determination to shoot in such challenging environments, especially given the absence of modern filmmaking technology comforts. Haasan also talked about the dangers posed by the relatively young formation of the Guna cave which made it unsuitable for conventional rock climbing adventures.

Kamal reveals the connection between Manjummel Boys, Gunaa and Hey Ram

Recalling his experiences, Haasan revealed that he still possesses mementoes collected during the making of Guna. He said, “You remember monkey skulls in Hey Ram? I collected them from Guna cave. Little monkeys fall and they can't come up. They die there. As you go deep, the crevices are very dangerous.”

Haasan then addressed the loss of the cave's original charm, attributing its transformation into a popular tourist destination after the success of the Gunaa movie. Kamal who was the first actor to shoot at Athirappilly waterfalls added, "Till Punnagai Mannan, everyone shot the falls from a distance. But, nobody went near.”