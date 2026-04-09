Keralam Assembly Election 2026: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran And Other Celebs Cast Their Votes

Popular Mollywood actors Mammooty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran stepped out to cast their votes in the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. Videos and photos of the celebrities from the polling booths went viral online. After doing their part in the democratic festival, the actors urged their fans to step out to cast their votes.

Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty was seen casting his vote alongside his wife Sulfath Kutty at a polling station in Kochi. The veteran actor arrived at the polling booth in a composed, understated manner, dressed in a brown long-sleeved collared shirt paired with black sunglasses. His presence drew attention from voters and onlookers, underscoring the role public figures often play in encouraging electoral participation.

The veteran actor was also spotted leaving the polling booth with the actor and his son, Dulquer Salmaan. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was also spotted at the polling station in Kochi, Ernakulam. Mohanlal also cast his vote early in the morning. He shared a selfie flaunting his inked finger, urging his fans to step out to vote. Actor Kunchacko Boban was also spotted casting his vote in Alappuzha.



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The elections, being held across the state today, saw an early voter turnout of 16.2 per cent by 9 am, according to the Election Commission of India. Over 2.6 crore electors are eligible to vote in this election, which will determine the fate of 883 candidates contesting across 140 constituencies. Official data indicates that the electorate comprises 1,38,27,319 women and 1,31,26,048 men, along with 277 voters registered under the third gender category. Among voters, 4,24,518 fall within the 18-19 age group, while 2,04,608 are aged 85 and above. To facilitate the polling process, authorities have set up 30,471 polling stations across Kerala, supported by 119 logistics and voter machine distribution centres and 41 counting centres. Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar confirmed that 1.46 lakh trained polling personnel have been deployed statewide to ensure smooth operations.



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