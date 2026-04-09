Inside Video From Allu Arjun's 44th Birthday Celebration With Family Surfaces, Don't Miss Raaka Actor's Iconic Hand Accessory

Allu Arjun celebrated his 44th birthday on April 8. A video from his celebration with friends and family is now going viral online. The clip seems to be from the actor's residence in Jubilee Hills. On the ocassion of his birthday, the first look and title of his upcoming movie were revealed by the makers. The movie, directed by Atlee and also featuring Deepika Padukone, is titled Raaka. The first look of the movie features the actor in a werewolf avtar.

On the ocassion of his birthday, Allu Arjun made several appearances outside his residence to greet the sea of fans waiting for him. He first addressed them at midnight and once again the following day. As per a viral clip, the Raaka actor was seen celebrating his special day with his close friends and family.

In the video, the actor was seen in a black t-shirt, which he teamed with a pair of denim pants. The actor cut a bunch of cake laid out on the table while his wife stood beside him in a white midi dress. After cutting the cake, the actor fed the first bite to his wife, Sneha Reddy.



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In the viral video, eagle-eyed fans of the actor noticed a peculiar detail. Allu Arjun, who is popularly known as ‘iconic star’, donned a special bracelet that adorned a star charm as a nod to his title. The video has now gone viral online.

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