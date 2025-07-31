Kerala Rapper Vedan Booked After Doctor Alleges Repeated Sexual Assault On Pretext Of Marriage

A case has been registered against Kerala rapper Hirandas Murali, better known as Vedan, based on a complaint filed by a young doctor. The survivor has alleged that the rapper sexually assaulted her multiple times, under false promises of marriage. The case has been registered under IPC Section 376(2) in a police station in Kochi, Kerala.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shiju PS, confirmed to On Manorama that an FIR has been filed on the basis of the complaint by the young doctor. As per the complaint, the publication reported that the alleged victim was a fan of Vedan. They first came in contact through social media. The complaint suggests that the first assault took place when Vedan and the complainant met at an apartment in Kozhikode, purportedly to discuss a social media post. The complaint alleges that multiple assaults took place between 2001 and 2003.

The young doctor has also accused Vedan of traumatising her emotionally. She has alleged that he lured her into a romantic relationship and later abandoned her. She has also stated that the rapper had assured her of marriage. An investigation into the case is currently underway.

Vedan was arrested earlier in a drug case