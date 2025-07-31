Kingdom X Review: Will Vijay Deverakonda Finally Deliver A Hit? Know What Netizens Think About The Film

Kingdom X Review: Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Vijay Deverakonda headliner hit screens on July 31. Released amid a decent buzz, fans of the actor made a trip to the cinema early on release day to catch the first few shows of the film. The users have now taken to their X (formerly Twitter) to share their first response to Kingdom.

Is Kingdom worth watching in big screens?

Viewers who caught early shows of Kingdom shared reviews of the movie on social media. The technical aspects of the movie received special appreciation from the audience. Posts about the movie specifically raved about the background music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Most reviews of Kingdom showered praise on the first half of the film, and some even stated that the movie is Vijay Deverakonda's best performance to date. Critics of the movie also shared that the soul of the movie is in the intro and climax scenes. Some even shared that the scenes in the movie are predictable and the narrative offers nothing new to the story. Some social media users have dubbed Kingdom as ‘one-time watch’.

Can Kingdom become Vijay Deverakonda's biggest opener?

Kingdom will most likely score the biggest opening for Vijay Deverakonda. The advance booking collection of the film's opening day was looking positive, indicating a good start for Kingdom at the box office. As per the trade tracking site, Sacnilk, the film amassed a total of ₹13 crores gross worldwide, including around ₹5 crores from overseas markets, which implies that the movie has minted nearly ₹8 crores domestically. The publication also asserted that the movie might emerge as Deverakonda's highest opener worldwide, a record currently held by Kushi (₹26 crore, globally).



