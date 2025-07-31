Vijay Sethupathi Dismisses 'Filthy' Casting Couch Allegations, Says 'This Woman Is Doing It To Be Noticed'

Earlier this week, a woman took to her X (formerly Twitter) to level serious allegations against Vijay Sethupathi. The post alleged serious harassment accusations against the Merry Christmas actor. In an official statement, the actor has denied all allegations and claimed that the woman blaming him is spinning a story for ‘minutes of fame’.

Vijay Sethupathi dismisses all sexual assault allegations

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Vijay Sethupathi categorically denied the allegations. He said, “Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this. I know myself too. This kind of filthy accusation can’t upset me. My family and close friends are upset, but I tell them, ‘Let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame, let her enjoy it.’”



A file photo of Vijay Sethupathi | Image: X

He added that he has made a formal complaint to the cybercrime department. Vijay continued, "I’ve faced all kinds of whispering campaigns for seven years. Such targeting has not affected me so far. It never will.”



What are the allegations against Vijay Sethupathi?

A screengrab of the post levelling accusations on Vijay Sethupathi | Image: Reddit