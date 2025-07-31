Vijay Sethupathi Dismisses 'Filthy' Casting Couch Allegations, Says 'This Woman Is Doing It To Be Noticed'

Updated 31 July 2025 at 09:46 IST
Earlier this week, a woman took to her X (formerly Twitter) to level serious allegations against Vijay Sethupathi. The post alleged serious harassment accusations against the Merry Christmas actor. In an official statement, the actor has denied all allegations and claimed that the woman blaming him is spinning a story for ‘minutes of fame’.
Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Vijay Sethupathi categorically denied the allegations. He said, “Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this. I know myself too. This kind of filthy accusation can’t upset me. My family and close friends are upset, but I tell them, ‘Let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame, let her enjoy it.’”
He added that he has made a formal complaint to the cybercrime department. Vijay continued, "I’ve faced all kinds of whispering campaigns for seven years. Such targeting has not affected me so far. It never will.”
On July 28, a woman named Ramya Mohan took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share the sexual exploitation of her friend at the hands of Vijay Sethupathi. In the now-deleted post, she detailed how the actor demanded favours from the young girl in exchange for money. While the post did not mention the name of the victims or timeline of the accusations, the text read, “It’s insane how some insensitive morons are more focused on questioning the source or blaming the victim than actually acknowledging the truth… This was her life, her pain.” The post also read, “@VijaySethuOffl has offered Rs. 2L for ‘caravan favours’, Rs. 50k for ‘drives’ and acts like a saint on social media." While the post was taken down from X, a screengrab of the same landed on Reddit.
Published 31 July 2025 at 09:46 IST