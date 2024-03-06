×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

Kerala To Launch India's First Govt-owned OTT Platform On This Date

The OTT platform is being launched as a response to the growing imbalances and multifarious challenged in the OTT sector in terms of content selection.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
OTT
OTT | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kerala is poised to make waves in the digital entertainment realm with the launch of CSpace, India's inaugural government-backed OTT platform. Set to debut this Thursday, the platform aims to deliver a unique blend of informative and entertaining content tailored for the masses, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

When will the govt-backed OTT platform be launched?

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the OTT platform at Kairali Theatre on March 7 at 9.30 am. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will preside.

OTT consumers in India are frustrated because of so many options: Survey – India TV

What is the purpose of this OTT platform?

"CSpace is essentially a response to the growing imbalances and multifarious challenges in the OTT sector in terms of content selection and propagation," said Shaji N Karun, noted film director and Chairman, Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), at a press conference here.

Crystal-gazing into OTT ecosystem in 2023 Part 1: From sports streaming to Metaverse - Adgully.com

CSpace is managed by KSFDC, a state-owned company entrusted with the promotion of Malayalam cinema and industry, on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala.

Advertisement

What content can you expect on CSpace?

For selecting and approving the content, KSFDC has constituted a curator panel of 60 members including eminent cultural personalities from the state, such as Benyamin, OV Usha, Santhosh Sivan, Shyamaprasad, Sunny Joseph, and Jeo Baby.

Advertisement

Every content that is submitted to the platform will be evaluated by three curators from the panel for its artistic, cultural and infotainment merit. Only the content recommended by the curators will be showcased on the platform.

4,000+ Free Film & Camera Images - Pixabay

Karun said the curators have so far selected 42 films for the first phase of CSpace, including 35 feature films, six documentaries, and one short film. Films that have won national or state awards or have been exhibited in major film festivals will also be shown.

Advertisement

How is CSpace different from other OTT platforms?

Another distinctive feature of CSpace is transparency in its operations and the overall earnings and the revenue share. The platform, which operates on a pay per view basis, allows viewers to watch a feature film for Rs 75 and shorter contents for a much lesser price. Exactly half of the amount charged goes to the content provider.

Advertisement

Viewers can download the CSpace app from the PlayStore and App Store from March 7 onwards, a KSFDC statement said. K V Abdul Malik, MD, KSFDC, said the launch of the platform will address a major concern of the exhibitors and distributors of the film industry regarding their dwindling profits due to producers releasing their feature films directly on OTT Platforms.

"To accommodate their concerns, CSpace has decided to showcase only those feature films that have been released in cinema halls. Besides, short films, documentaries and experimental films recommended by curators will also be made available on the platform," he added.

Advertisement

What more do we know about CSpace?

A plan to set aside a certain amount for the welfare of film professionals is also under consideration. CSpace will have content related to Kerala culture and arts, besides catering to film students and those who seriously approach films.

Advertisement

Through the platform, there are plans to encourage film clubs across the state including colleges. Award-winning films Nishiddho and B32 to 44 will be premiered on CSpace.

It also intends to launch a new pattern in crowdfunding by offering filmmakers an opportunity to recoup the production cost through the support of viewers watching their films, the statement added. 

Advertisement

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

an hour ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

an hour ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

an hour ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

2 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

8 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

8 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

8 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

10 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

10 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in WPL

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Domestic tournaments give national players a chance: Tendulkar

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. As TMC Questions Justice Abhijit's Move, BJP Gives Strong Retort

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. WPL: Top-5 Leading run-scorers after DC vs MI game

    Web Stories15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo