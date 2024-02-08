Advertisement

UPDATED | The Malayalam film industry’s first techno-musician KJ Joy died in the wee hours on Monday. He died after suffering a stroke. The musician breathed his last at his residence in Chennai. The composer will be cremated in Chennai on Wednesday.

What do we know about KJ Joy?

Renowned for his prolific contributions to Malayalam cinema, KJ Joy, a musical virtuoso, left an indelible mark through his extensive use of accordion and keyboard in over 200 films. His musical journey began with playing the violin in the church choir, leading to a career that spanned several decades.

Joy's debut as a music director came in 1975 with the film Love Letter. His compositions, notably the hit song En Swaram Poovidum resonated with listeners and became synonymous with his musical prowess.

Apart from his directorial ventures, KJ Joy also worked as an assistant in over 500 films, collaborating with various music directors. His association with the orchestra of the legendary composer MS Viswanathan at the age of eighteen laid the foundation for a career in the world of music.

KJ Joy worked in 12 Hindi films

KJ Joy extended his musical genius beyond Malayalam cinema, contributing to around twelve Hindi films. His legacy includes the soul-stirring music he created for films like Love Letter, Chandanachola, Aradhana, Ivanente Priyaputhran, Ahalya, Lisa, Mukkuvane Snehicha Bhootham, Anupallavi, Sarpam, Tharangam, Sakthi, Chandrahasam, Makaravilak, Manushya Mrugam, Muthuchippikal, Ithisham, Karimpoocha, Rajavembala, and Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu among others.

