The dynamic actor-director duo of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the much-anticipated sequel, L2 Empuraan. It is the follow-up to their blockbuster film Lucifer. With shooting underway, the team recently shifted its focus to the United States for the third schedule of the film. However, a team member of L2 Empuraan recently shared a location video from the sets of the Mohanlal starrer on social media. The video, which suggests that Prithviraj Sukumaran is planning something big and exciting for the film, is now going viral.

L2 Empuraan location video drops hints about the film

The sequel, L2 Empuraan, commenced its journey in October 2023 and has already completed extensive schedules in Ladakh and the United Kingdom. The latest leg of the shoot has brought the cast and crew to the United States, emphasising the global scale of this cinematic venture.

A recent location video shared by a team member on social media has set the internet abuzz. The video hints at director Prithviraj Sukumaran planning something massive and exciting for the film, showcasing the production's grandeur. Swanky cars, including Range Rovers, and even a helicopter feature in the video, suggesting the film's larger-than-life approach.

The location video has sparked discussions about the scale of L2 Empuraan. The cast and crew are seen traveling to a distant location, with speculations rife that important sequences featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal are being shot in this picturesque setting.

What more do we know about L2 Empuraan?

Mohanlal, in a recent media interaction during the promotions of Malaikottai Vaaliban, shared intriguing details about his character Khuresh Ab’Ram in L2 Empuraan. The actor described Khureshi as a multi-millionaire with opulent residences and even a private jet.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyappan, Baiju Santhosh, Sai Kumar, Shivaji Guruvayoor, and other key members reprising their roles from Lucifer. The sequel is also set to welcome several new faces from the South, Bollywood, and international cinema.

Sujith Vaassudev handles the cinematography for L2 Empuraan. The music, including songs and the original score, is composed by Deepak Dev.