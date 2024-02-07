Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Lijo Jose Pellissery Responds to Controversy Surrounding Mohanlal Starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban

Lijo Jose Pellissery expresses dismay over misinterpretations and negative discussions surrounding his latest project, Malaikottai Vaaliban.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image:Malaikottai Vaaliban I IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery expresses dismay over misinterpretations and negative discussions surrounding his latest project, Malaikottai Vaaliban, featuring Mohanlal. The release of Malaikottai Vaaliban has turned into a cautionary tale on the impact of pre-release hype. While excitement before a film's release can contribute to a strong opening, it also carries the risk of generating counterproductive effects. Director Lijo Jose Pellissery and the producers were seemingly aware of this risk and adopted a low-profile promotion strategy to preserve suspense.

 

What was the approach adopted by Malaikottai Vaaliban makers?

The filmmakers took a meticulous approach in crafting first-look posters and teaser trailers of Malaikottai Vaaliban, strategically limiting the release of detailed information to maintain suspense regarding the film's style, nature, and storyline. However, this emphasis on secrecy might have inadvertently overlooked the influence of social media rumours in shaping audience expectations.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Lijo acknowledged gaps in the promotional strategy, stating, "We were trying to say that it's not a regular mass masala film. It has a different terrain, which you don't usually see (in other films)." He recognised the challenge of setting accurate expectations, especially when elements in promotional material led some to compare the film to epics like Baahubali.

LJP addresses rumours about Malaikottai Vaaliban

Amid negative social media reviews causing misunderstandings about Malaikottai Vaaliban, Lijo is now on a mission to control the damage. He is opening up about the intricacies of Malaikottai Vaaliban, emphasising its deliberate slow start, intended to establish the world of the film, and a progressively accelerating second half. Lijo compares the movie's unfolding narrative to chapters in a comic book, citing it as a collection of childhood experiences, stories from his grandmother, and references aplenty.

In his effort to bridge the gap between audience expectations and the film's actual content, Lijo appeals to viewers who might be hesitant due to initial negative reviews. He paints Malaikottai Vaaliban as a special film, a nostalgic amalgamation of childhood influences that may not be fully appreciated until experienced on the big screen.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 12:49 IST

