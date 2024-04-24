Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Aavesham. The film has reportedly grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide in just 12 days of the release. Despite ruling the Malayalam box office, the actor never takes this opportunity to other regional industries and just settles for supporting roles. Speaking of which, in a recent interview, the actor revealed why he doesn't take up lead roles in other languages. He also revealed how he wants to follow Dilip Kumar and Aamir Khan's footsteps.

Fahadh Faasil opens up about focusing solely on lead roles in Malayalam

In an interview with Galatta Plus, the actor candidly spoke about the reason behind taking up supporting roles in other regional films. Fahadh said that he does the films as he just wants to interact with them and ask questions about his favourite films. “The intention of me going there is not to do a Baashha (1995) or a Thevar Magan (1992). It’s pure talent collaboration. I just want to go there, interact with them, ask questions about how they shot certain sequences in some beloved films,” the actor said.

(A poster of Pushpa | Image: Wikipedia)

He added that there are no timelines when he works on a project and takes up movies he finds exciting. "I always tell this to my audience, my commitment to them is just that I’ll try and make the film watchable. I don’t want them to think about me otherwise," Faasil continued. He requested his fans to not take him seriously once they have left the theatres as he doesn't want people to take the discussions on actors or performances to home.

Advertisement

He wants to be like Aamir Khan and Dilip Kumar, who used to disappear from the public eye after the release of their films. He doesn’t want the audience to talk about him or celebrate him rather than just watch his films if they are good.

(A file photo of Aamir Khan | Image: Wikipedia)

“Aamir used to do this even in the 2000s. He disappeared after Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai and came back with a Mangal Pandey: The Rising and then disappeared again. I have heard that Dilip Kumar Saab used to do that. I like that. I don’t want anyone to talk about me or celebrate me. Just watch my films and that too only if it’s good and if it’s not good, don’t watch it,” he concluded.

Advertisement

What's next for Fahadh Faasil?

The actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by Sukumar, the film will hit the theatres on August 15.