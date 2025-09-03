Lokah: 5 Box Office Achievements Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer As Malayalam Superhero Movie Enters ₹100 Crore Club

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra released on August 28 and has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in a week. A superhero movie which is part of the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe, Lokah has created history at the Mollywood box office. This is the third Malayalam movie this year which has entered the ₹100 crore club, the other two being Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

Front lined by Kalyani Priyadarshan, who essays the role of Chandra, and Naslen Gafoor of Premalu and Alappuzha Gymkhana fame, Lokah has been dubbed as one of the best Indian movies in the superhero genre. The movie has been receiving glowing reviews and after running successfully in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, it is now set to release in Hindi too. The team of Lokah shared a special artwork as the movie crossed the ₹100 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office on the 7th day of its release. The post was captioned, "Thank you all for this endless ocean of love (sic)."

Lokah stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role of Chandra | Image: X

Lokah is the highest-grossing female led movie in the Malayalam film industry. It is also the only ₹100 crore grosser that stars a female in the leading role. According to Sacnilk, Mahanati (₹84.5 crore), Rudhrama Devi (₹82 crore), Arundhati (₹68.5 crore) and Bhagamathie (₹64 crore) held the top spots at the box office as far as female led movies go.

On this occasion, Tovino Thomas, who is confirmed as the one of the leads in the upcoming chapters of Lokah universe shared a photo with producer Dulquer Salmaan and Naslen Gafoor.

Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in upcoming movies in the Lokah universe | Image: X