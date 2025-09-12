Lokah Director Dominic Arun's Unexpected Comment On Kalyani Priyadarshan's Character Goes Viral

Lokah, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen Gafoor, hit the big screens on August 28 during Onam. The festive period also saw the release of Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil's Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. Not only did Lokah win in the box office race, but shattered several records by becoming the first female led ₹200 crore grosser in Malayalam cinema.

As Lokah continues its cinematic triumph and the makers take the franchise forward with at least four more movies, director Dominic Arun shared an interesting detail about Kalyani's character Chandra. Lokah is actually the weakest among the superheroes in the universe according to Arun. In the movie, Chandra aka Lokah is shown to be very powerful and now, if according to the director she is the "least strong", then sky is the limit for the new heroes and their powers in the coming chapters of movie series.

Arun’s comment has only intensified the hype for the upcoming characters in the Lokah universe, including Chattan (Tovino Thomas), Charlie (Dulquer Salmaan) and the supreme Moothon (Mammootty). Amid the blockbuster success of Lokah, Chapter 2 will follow. It will be headlined by Tovino Thomas. Production is said to roll out soon, with Dulquer Salmaan backing it through Wayfarer Films. Jakes Bejoy will score the music in the sequel again.

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra is directed by Dominic Arun | Image: X