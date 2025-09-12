Lokah: 'Odiyan' Dulquer Salmaan, 'Chathan' Tovino Thomas From Franchise Sequels Introduced | Watch

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has grossed over ₹200 crore at the worldwide box office. Dulquer Salmaan, who has backed this superhero franchise under his banner Wayfarer Films, had mentioned that Lokah will only move forward with sequels if the first installment is a success. After the blockbuster reception to the movie starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen Gafoor, director Dominic Arun confirmed that Lokah will have at least 5 movies.

Lokah universe is backed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films | Image: X

Now, the official posters of Lokah sequels have been unveiled and they reveal the protagonists in Chapter 2 and Chapter 3. Tovino Thomas is introduced as Michael aka Chathan and Dulquer is revealed to be Charlie aka Odiyan. "The mysterious world of Lokah is expanding," shared the makers as they revealed Chathan and Odiyan's motion posters. Odiyan appears in an all black look and hides his face with a mask. He appears to play with sharp swords and has blood on his hands.

It appears as if Chathan has some mysterious superpowers as a similar aura surrounds his character. In the motion poster, he flaunts his golden tooth and sinister smile and plays with cards.

Lokah director Dominic Arun has recently shared that Kalyani's character Chandra is the "weakest" superhero in the universe. In the movie, Chandra aka Lokah is shown to be very powerful and now, if according to the director she is the "least strong", then sky is the limit for the new heroes and their powers in the coming chapters of movie series.