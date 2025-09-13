Lokah Star Kalyani Priyadarshan Teases Team Up With Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas In Sequels: It's A Very Interesting...

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has turned out to be a turning point in Kalyani Priyadarshan's career. The movie released during Onam and become a ₹200 crore worldwide grosser in two weeks. While the first installment continues its dream at the box office, the team has teased the upcoming movies in the superhero universe.

According to Lokah director Dominic Arun, there will be at least five movies in the series. The first part teased Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas' mysterious characters and all eyes are on how they fit into the next parts of the Lokah-verse. It has also been shared by the makers that Lokah is a Marvel-like series, where all heroes will unite to the ultimate villain. The main antagonist of the series has already been teased in Lokah Chapter 1.

Talking about sharing the screen space with Dulquer, Tovino and Mammootty, who is Moothon in Lokah, in the upcoming parts of the movie franchise, Kalyani told Pinkvilla, "That's for sure… I have been told not to divulge those details. However, the entire structure for the next movies is completely laid out. I know my arc, and it is a very interesting arc, but I cannot speak about it."