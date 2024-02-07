Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 02:33 IST

Malaikottai Vaaliban Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal Film Likely To Earn Less Than ₹10 Crores

Malaikottai Vaaliban which released on January 25 in Malayalam globally is estimated to open to just ₹6 crores on its first day.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image:centuryfilms.in/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Malaikottai Vaaliban which released on January 25 in Malayalam globally is estimated to open to just ₹6 crores on its first day, according to film industry tracker sacnilk. The film is a fantasy drama, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Mohanlal starrer was supposed to release in multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. However, the makers decided to release the film only in Malayalam with English subtitles for reasons best known to them. 

What do we know about Malaikottai Vaaliban?

Malaikottai Vaaliban stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the title role. The film has been helmed by acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery, and marks the first collaboration between Mohanlal and Lijo. The film is scheduled for release on January 25, 2024.

According to Mohanlal,  Lijo has created a grand spectacle with the film. Malaikottai Vaaliban is scripted by P S Rafeeque, who has earlier worked with Lijo in movies like Nayakan and Amen.

Mohanlal on Malaikottai Vaaliban

In a promotional event, Mohanlal said, "The basic idea of 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' began germinating within me a couple of years ago and then metamorphosed into a comprehensive plot. A writer like Rafeeq expanded that world, and it was only then that we realised Lalettan (Mohanlal) was the perfect fit for that role.”

The film is produced by John & Mary Creative, Century Films, Maxlab & Saregama. Upon its release on Republic Day eve, the makers of the film have also officially announced a sequel to the fantasy film.

 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

