Updated January 26th, 2024 at 09:07 IST

Malaikottai Vaaliban Box Office Day 1: Mohanlal's Biggest Opener Since 2018's Kayamkulam Kochunni

Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal opened to a great start at the box office. The film released in theatres on January 25 and received good responses.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image:mohanlal/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery released in theatres on January 25. The film opened to a great response in theatres as moviegoers thronged in theatres to watch the Mohanlal starrer. As per reports, Malaikottai Vaaliban has the potential to become another blockbuster of Mohanlal after Neru at the box office.

 

Malaikottai Vaaliban opens to a decent start at the box office

Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban collected ₹5.50 crore on its opening day in theatres, as per a report by Sacnilk. It was earlier reported that that the film had around 1920 shows with 2,53,678 admissions. Meanwhile, Malaikottai Vaaliban had an overall 51.23 percent Malayalam occupancy on Thursday, January 25. The morning shows had an occupancy of 59.81 percent while the afternoon shows registered an occupancy of 37.09 percent. On the other hand, the evening show featured an upward trend and registered an occupancy of 48.62 percent. Meanwhile, the night shows had an occupancy of 59.41 percent. Kozhikode, Kochi, Kottayam, Delhi NCR, Trivandrum and several other regions had the highest occupancy in theatres for Malaikottai Vaaliban, as per Sacnilk.

Also, Malaikottai Vaaliban is Mohanlal's biggest opener since 2018. In the 2018, Mohanlal's film Kayamkulam Kochunni earned ₹5.30 crore at the box office on its opening day. On the other hand, the film fetched ₹9.54 crore globally on its first day as well. 

 

Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban is expected to perform well at the box office during the weekend and in the coming weeks due to positive word of mouth. For the unversed, Malaikottai Vaaliban was earlier scheduled to release in multiple langauges including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. However, the makers released the Malaikottai Vaaliban in Malayalam language only with English subtitled. The reason behind this move is yet to be known. However, Malaikottai Vaaliban may have a promising weekend at the box office due to Republic Day holiday.

 

Malaikottai Vaaliban to release on OTT

While Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal is enjoying its dream run at the box office, the film is slated to release on OTT soon. As per a report by OTTPlay, Malaikottai Vaaliban will be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar in March 2024. The film will release in the digital soace after its theatrical run. 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 08:51 IST

