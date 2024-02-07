Advertisement

Malayalam star Mohanlal has once again graced the silver screen with his latest period drama, Malaikottai Vaaliban. The film depicts the life of a legendary man navigating through struggles and successes and has earned a mixed response from the audience. Read ahead to know how much the movie has earned so far.

Malaikottai Vaaliban Box office collection Day 3

Early estimates suggest that Malaikottai Vaaliban has collected an impressive Rs 1.41 crore on its third day. The film had a promising day 2 where it earned Rs 2.4 crore, bringing the total collection to an impressive Rs 16.8 crore. For the unversed, the movie opened at ₹ 5.65 Cr on January 25.

When Mohanlal talked about Malaikottai Vaaliban

In a recent interview with Onmanorama, Mohanlal shared insights into the film's plot and described Malaikottai Vaaliban as a timeless masterpiece. He expressed hope and revealed the film's unique treatment similar to a Western film. The actor commended the music, colour patterns, situations, and action sequences, claiming they are unprecedented in Malayalam cinema.

Describing it as a big-budget venture, Mohanlal added, “I believe Lijo has beautifully executed it. The rest is up to the audience. You can see it as a mass film, a spiritual film with a philosophy. If you want you can see it like a very serious film. We are throwing the questions for the audience to interpret the way they want.”

Mohanlal while expressing his admiration for the director Lijo added, “Whether or not the film will work at the box office comes later. I want to thank Lijo for considering me in the film."

Besides Mohanlal, the film features Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait, and Manikandan Achari in pivotal roles. Produced by Shibu Baby John, Achu Baby John, Vikram Mehra, Siddharth Anand Kumar, MC Philip, and Jacob Babu, Malaikottai Vaaliban holds a high hope from the weekend.