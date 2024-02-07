Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

Malaikottai Vaaliban Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Witnesses Massive Dip Amid Mixed Reviews

Mohanlal's recently released movie Malaikottai Vaaliban opened to a promising start at the box office but with every passing day, continues to take a dip.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image:Malaikottai Vaaliban I IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Malayalam star Mohanlal has once again graced the silver screen with his latest period drama, Malaikottai Vaaliban. The film depicts the life of a legendary man navigating through struggles and successes and has earned a mixed response from the audience. Read ahead to know how much the movie has earned so far.

Malaikottai Vaaliban Box office collection Day 3

Early estimates suggest that Malaikottai Vaaliban has collected an impressive Rs 1.41 crore on its third day. The film had a promising day 2 where it earned Rs 2.4 crore, bringing the total collection to an impressive Rs 16.8 crore. For the unversed, the movie opened at ₹ 5.65 Cr on January 25.

When Mohanlal talked about Malaikottai Vaaliban

In a recent interview with Onmanorama, Mohanlal shared insights into the film's plot and described Malaikottai Vaaliban as a timeless masterpiece. He expressed hope and revealed the film's unique treatment similar to a Western film. The actor commended the music, colour patterns, situations, and action sequences, claiming they are unprecedented in Malayalam cinema.

Describing it as a big-budget venture, Mohanlal added, “I believe Lijo has beautifully executed it. The rest is up to the audience. You can see it as a mass film, a spiritual film with a philosophy. If you want you can see it like a very serious film. We are throwing the questions for the audience to interpret the way they want.”

Advertisement

Mohanlal while expressing his admiration for the director Lijo added, “Whether or not the film will work at the box office comes later. I want to thank Lijo for considering me in the film."

Besides Mohanlal, the film features Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait, and Manikandan Achari in pivotal roles. Produced by Shibu Baby John, Achu Baby John, Vikram Mehra, Siddharth Anand Kumar, MC Philip, and Jacob Babu, Malaikottai Vaaliban holds a high hope from the weekend.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Dealer financing among Maruti Suzuki's key Tier-2, Tier-3 strategies

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement