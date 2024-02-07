Advertisement

Malaikottai Vaaliban hit the big screens on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. The film is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and is headlined by Mohanlal. The movie opened to a solid start and seemed to become another blockbuster for the actor after Neru. However, the film saw a decline in business on the second day itself.

Malaikottai Vaaliban registers major dip

Malaikottai Vaaliban opened up to a staggering collection. The film raked in ₹5.65 crores on the first day of release. However, on the next day, the Mohanlal starrer registered a dip of more than 53%. The decline was registered despite the Republic Day holiday.

In the two-day theatrical run, the film has amassed a total of ₹8.3 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. Experts and trade analysts believe that the initial word of mouth from the first shows had a negative implication on the film’s business.

Malaikottai Vaaliban director defends film’s declining business

Reports suggested that negative reviews and underwhelming word of mouth led to a decline in the film’s business. Analysts believed that the audience occupancy between morning and evening shows had a huge difference. Defending the same, the director of the film Lijo Jose Pellissery spoke to the media alleging a ‘negative campaign’ against the movie.

Fans Shows & Early Morning shows shouldn’t be permitted for this kind of movies?



WOM from Early Morning shows badly affected #MalaikottaiVaaliban ? As slowly good reviews are coming out now..#LijoJosePellissery About Morning Shows and Social Media Degrading..



Your Thoughts?… pic.twitter.com/PEdBjAxUb6 — South Indian BoxOffice (@BOSouthIndian) January 27, 2024

The filmmaker spoke to the media in Kochi talking about the film’s declining business. As per Manorama Online, the director said, “There are two kinds of audiences watching a movie: those who come in the morning and those who attend the evening shows. Unfortunately, it is the opinions of those who watch the morning shows that gain popularity on social media. Soon, it becomes everyone’s opinion and vibe. I don’t understand what benefits people derive from this negative campaign.” The director urged the audience to watch the film without being influenced by any reviews.