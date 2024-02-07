Updated January 27th, 2024 at 10:38 IST
Malaikottai Vaaliban BO Day 2: Mohanlal Film Registers A Dip, Director Blames ‘Negative Campaign’
Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal saw a dip in business at the box office. The film released in theatres on January 25 and received good responses.
Malaikottai Vaaliban hit the big screens on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. The film is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and is headlined by Mohanlal. The movie opened to a solid start and seemed to become another blockbuster for the actor after Neru. However, the film saw a decline in business on the second day itself.
Malaikottai Vaaliban registers major dip
Malaikottai Vaaliban opened up to a staggering collection. The film raked in ₹5.65 crores on the first day of release. However, on the next day, the Mohanlal starrer registered a dip of more than 53%. The decline was registered despite the Republic Day holiday.
In the two-day theatrical run, the film has amassed a total of ₹8.3 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. Experts and trade analysts believe that the initial word of mouth from the first shows had a negative implication on the film’s business.
Malaikottai Vaaliban director defends film’s declining business
Reports suggested that negative reviews and underwhelming word of mouth led to a decline in the film’s business. Analysts believed that the audience occupancy between morning and evening shows had a huge difference. Defending the same, the director of the film Lijo Jose Pellissery spoke to the media alleging a ‘negative campaign’ against the movie.
The filmmaker spoke to the media in Kochi talking about the film’s declining business. As per Manorama Online, the director said, “There are two kinds of audiences watching a movie: those who come in the morning and those who attend the evening shows. Unfortunately, it is the opinions of those who watch the morning shows that gain popularity on social media. Soon, it becomes everyone’s opinion and vibe. I don’t understand what benefits people derive from this negative campaign.” The director urged the audience to watch the film without being influenced by any reviews.
Published January 27th, 2024 at 10:38 IST
