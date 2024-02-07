English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Malaikottai Vaaliban BO Day 2: Mohanlal Film Registers A Dip, Director Blames ‘Negative Campaign’

Malaikottai Vaaliban starring Mohanlal saw a dip in business at the box office. The film released in theatres on January 25 and received good responses.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Malaikottai Vaaliban hit the big screens on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. The film is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and is headlined by Mohanlal. The movie opened to a solid start and seemed to become another blockbuster for the actor after Neru. However, the film saw a decline in business on the second day itself. 

Malaikottai Vaaliban registers major dip 

Malaikottai Vaaliban opened up to a staggering collection. The film raked in ₹5.65 crores on the first day of release. However, on the next day, the Mohanlal starrer registered a dip of more than 53%. The decline was registered despite the Republic Day holiday. 

In the two-day theatrical run, the film has amassed a total of ₹8.3 crore, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. Experts and trade analysts believe that the initial word of mouth from the first shows had a negative implication on the film’s business. 

Malaikottai Vaaliban director defends film’s declining business 

Reports suggested that negative reviews and underwhelming word of mouth led to a decline in the film’s business. Analysts believed that the audience occupancy between morning and evening shows had a huge difference. Defending the same, the director of the film Lijo Jose Pellissery spoke to the media alleging a ‘negative campaign’ against the movie. 

The filmmaker spoke to the media in Kochi talking about the film’s declining business. As per Manorama Online, the director said, “There are two kinds of audiences watching a movie: those who come in the morning and those who attend the evening shows. Unfortunately, it is the opinions of those who watch the morning shows that gain popularity on social media. Soon, it becomes everyone’s opinion and vibe. I don’t understand what benefits people derive from this negative campaign.” The director urged the audience to watch the film without being influenced by any reviews. 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shivpal Yadav Rejects Speculation, Claims RLD to Remain with INDI bloc

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. RRR Fever Continues, Cameron Left Spellbound By Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: BJP-Cong Mega Showdown, Bommai Detained In Bengaluru

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Monkey Fever: Important Facts To Know About This Fatal Disease

    Lifestyle Health14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement