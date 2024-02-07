Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

Malaikottai Vaaliban Box Office Collection Day 5: Mohanlal Starrer Sees A Major Drop On First Monday

Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban hit theaters on January 25 and enjoyed a solo release. Yet, the film saw a major drop from day 1 to day 5 of its release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image:Pinterest
Malaikottai Vaaliban, a fantasy Malayalam film starring Mohanlal in the lead role saw a major drop in its earning on its fifth day, failing the Monday test. The film earned a total of ₹0.65 crore on January 29, which is almost 50% less than what it earned on Sunday. The film in five days has minted a total of ₹11.45 crores, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk. The film, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery stars actors Mohanlal, Sonalee Kulkarni, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait, and Andrea Ravera among others.

Malaikottai Valiban continues to see a drop in its earning

Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban which was released on January 25 and enjoyed a solo release with just a Hindi film Fighter releasing on the same day, opened to ₹5.65 crores. Though the film had an extended weekend release with Republic Day falling on a Friday followed by the weekend - Saturday and Sunday, the Lijo Jose directorial film continued to see a drop in its earnings. On day 2, the film earned half of its opening day, which is ₹2.4 crore. On day 3, ₹1.5 crore, on day 4, ₹1.25 crore and day 5, ₹0.65 crore. The film earned a total of ₹11.45 crore at the box office.

What went wrong with the film in terms of box office numbers?

The Mohanlal starrer film that opened to positive reviews from critics failed to attract the audience. Malaikottai Vaaliban, which was supposed to be released in five languages -- Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu -- globally, was released only in Malayalam with English subtitles for reasons best known to the makers. Reportedly, the film's dubbed versions will be released sometime in February. The lack of language options could be one of the reasons why the film is finding it difficult to bring footfall in the theaters.  The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹65 crore and will need five times more of its five-day collection to break even and enter the profit zone.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

