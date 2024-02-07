Advertisement

Malaikottai Vaaliban hit the silver screen today and is being called to be a massive success at the box office. The makers of the Mohanlal starrer have made a major announcement on the day of the film's release. Malaikottai Vaaliban has been announced to have an official sequel sending waves of excitement among fans. Lijo Jose Pellissery who is the mastermind behind this Mollywood hit confirmed the sequel. The announcement has left the audiences eager for more.

Malaikottai Vaaliban's sequel officially announced

The success of Neru paved the way for the much-anticipated release of Malaikottai Vaaliban, starring the legendary actor Mohanlal. The film, receiving positive acclaim upon its release, left audiences thrilled. The icing on the cake came with the official confirmation of a sequel, unveiled as a surprise during the film's conclusion. While the release date for the sequel remains under wraps, fans are buzzing with anticipation.

The star-studded cast of Malaikottai Vaaliban

Malaikottai Vaaliban boasts a stellar cast featuring Manikanda Rajan, Sonalee Kulkarni, Andrea Ravera, Hareesh Peradi, and Danish Sait in significant roles. Produced by John and Mary Creative in collaboration with Max Labs and Century Films, this period action drama has captivated audiences with its powerful performances and compelling storyline. Prashant Pillai's musical talent adds another layer of brilliance to the film.



Mohanlal starrer clashed with Hrithik's Fighter

Grand theatrical release on January 25 makes Malaikottai Vaaliban not just a regional affair. The film aimed for a global cinematic experience, reaching audiences in Kerala and overseas. It has also been released in Tamil and Hindi broadening its reach. The strategic release, a day before Republic Day, aligns with a long weekend, promising an extended viewing spree for cinephiles. However, it set the stage for a clash with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, creating a double bonanza for movie enthusiasts.

