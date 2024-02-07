Advertisement

Mohanlal is currently gearing up for the release of his period drama, Malaikottai Vaaliban. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial is gearing up for a late January release. Ahead of the same, there now appears to be buzz about the film reportedly being mounted for a release in two parts.

Malaikottai Vaaliban to release in two parts?

As per a recent 123Telugu report, Malaikottai Vaaliban may just release in two parts. While Mohanlal has completed filming for the project, with the film now being in the final stages of post-production, recent reports suggest that the final cut of the film releasing on January 25, will have an open ending. This open ending will reportedly be setting the stage for a potential sequel. However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited from the makers.

Advertisement



Malaikottai Vaaliban, with Mohanlal in the lead, features an ensemble cast of Manikanda Rajan, Sonalee Kulkarni, Andrea Ravera, Hareesh Peradi, and Danish Sait in key roles. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film has been bankrolled by John and Mary Creative in collaboration with Max Labs and Century Films with music by Prashant Pillai.

Malaikottai Vaaliban will go head-to-head with Fighter

Malaikottai Vaalibaan will not be having a solo release at the theatres. While the Mohanlal film does make for one of 2024's much-anticipated projects, also part of that lineup is Siddharth Anand's Fighter. Both films are slated for a release on January 25. While the former is a period drama, the latter is an aerial action extravaganza.

Advertisement

Malaikottai Vaaliban just saw through the release of its third single whereas the makers of Fighter only recently unveiled the Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor-led film's action-packed trailer. It will be interesting to see which of the two films will come out on top of the box office clash.