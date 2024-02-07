Advertisement

The makers of Malaikottai Vaaliban, starring Mohanlal, have finally unveiled the thrilling trailer on Thursday, January 18. Helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the clip showcases the superstar as an undefeatable wrestler who comes to the rescue of his people from the treacherous powers of the British.

A look at Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer

The over 2-minute trailer opens with a voice declaring, "There is no ecstasy like that of victory. I was lost in mirth, unaware of the treachery hidden in the moment. When you get carried away, you become oblivious to treachery." It followed scenes showcasing the cruel rule of Britishers, killing innocent civilians with guns.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

Mohanlal makes a power-pack entry, whose hands have been tied to iron chains. However, he manages to break the chain, challenging the Britishers. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi and Suchithra Nair's characters.

More about Malaikottai Vaaliban

The film is set in the 1850s British Raj Era in Rajasthan, revolving around the villagers of Kerala who seek the help of Malaikottai Valiban, a nomadic wrestler in fighting against the cruel British officers. It has been awarded a UA certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification and its runtime has been confirmed to be 155 minutes.

(A poster of the film | Image: Mohanlal/Instagram)

Earlier in an interview, Mohanlal opened up about his work experience with the director and said, "To work with Lijo Jose Pellissery has been very enriching as his cinematic approach is totally unique. His films stand apart not just for their technical finesse but also their themes and this project is no different. I hope, together we will be able to live up to the expectations of the audience."

Malaikottai Vaaliban stars Danish Sait, Rajeev Pillai, Jisshu Sengupta and Manikandan Achari, among others, in supporting roles. The film is produced by John & Mary Creative, Century Films, Maxlab & Saregama and will hit the theatres on January 25.